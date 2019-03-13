Total Wealth Planning LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 2.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,381.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,673. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/total-wealth-planning-llc-takes-3-78-million-position-in-spdr-sp-400-mid-capgrowth-etf-mdyg.html.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.