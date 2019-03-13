Traders Buy Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $11.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.12 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Heron Therapeutics had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Heron Therapeutics traded down ($0.49) for the day and closed at $25.25

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 326.79% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,016,000 after buying an additional 1,661,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,913,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after buying an additional 132,207 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after buying an additional 103,224 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,998,000 after buying an additional 818,603 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

