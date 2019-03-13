Traders Buy Shares of Booking (BKNG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $289.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $217.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $72.05 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Booking had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Booking traded down ($5.92) for the day and closed at $1,709.90

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,796.66, for a total value of $528,218.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 838 shares of company stock worth $1,455,298. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,153,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69,748 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Booking by 61.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,990,000 after acquiring an additional 423,004 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 29.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,458,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

