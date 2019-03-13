Traders Buy Shares of OGE Energy (OGE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $20.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $6.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.95 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, OGE Energy had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. OGE Energy traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $42.79

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on OGE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $511.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

In other news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $778,670.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3,819.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,093,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,962,000 after buying an additional 2,902,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,019,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 961.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,196,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,876,000 after buying an additional 1,083,453 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,081,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,295,000 after buying an additional 966,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

