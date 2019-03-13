Traders Buy Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) on weakness during trading on Monday. $31.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.24 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $79.03

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

