Traders Sell Shares of NRG Energy (NRG) on Strength (NRG)

Traders sold shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $20.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $93.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.31 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NRG Energy had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. NRG Energy traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $43.06

Several analysts have commented on NRG shares. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie set a $48.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $732,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $1,311,136.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

