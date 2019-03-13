Traders Sell Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)

Investors sold shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $77.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $196.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $119.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $46.22
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.00%.
In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.
About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
