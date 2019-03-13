Traders Sell Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)

Investors sold shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $77.57 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $196.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $119.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $46.22

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/traders-sell-shares-of-the-coca-cola-ko-on-strength-ko.html.

About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.