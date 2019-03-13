Traders Sell Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength (UNH)

Investors sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $227.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $292.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.11 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $5.86 for the day and closed at $243.15

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

The firm has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total transaction of $1,333,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,716,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

