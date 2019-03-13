Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Santander upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.02. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,163,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,168,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,353 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $3,820,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,919,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 503,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.