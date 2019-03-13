Triaconta (TRIA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Triaconta (CURRENCY:TRIA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Triaconta has traded flat against the dollar. Triaconta has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $0.00 worth of Triaconta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triaconta token can now be bought for approximately $8.17 or 0.00095833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.52 or 0.16384953 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00046500 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00001255 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Triaconta Profile

Triaconta is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Triaconta’s total supply is 276,001 tokens. Triaconta’s official Twitter account is @triacontacc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Triaconta’s official website is triaconta.com.

Triaconta Token Trading

Triaconta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triaconta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triaconta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triaconta using one of the exchanges listed above.

