Triggers Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Triggers token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges. Triggers has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00387295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.01665052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00231142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com. Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe.

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

