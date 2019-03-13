TrueChain (TRUE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.77 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. TrueChain has a market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00008018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, ZB.COM and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.61 or 0.16386710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00046863 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001378 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,366,972 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene, ZB.COM, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.