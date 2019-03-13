U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. 84,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,842. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.16 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

