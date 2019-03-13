Ubcoin Market Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,111.00 (UBC)

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Ubcoin Market has a total market cap of $570,794.00 and approximately $7,111.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubcoin Market has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00440941 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00081068 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000128 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000805 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003438 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin.

Buying and Selling Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubcoin Market should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

