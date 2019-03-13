UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bellway (BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,800 ($49.65). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BWY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,390 ($44.30) to GBX 3,375 ($44.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Shore Capital raised Bellway to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,780 ($49.39) to GBX 3,620 ($47.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,676 ($48.03).

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,992 ($39.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,439 ($44.94).

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,932 ($38.31), for a total transaction of £184,158.92 ($240,636.25).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

