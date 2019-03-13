UChain One Day Volume Reaches $91,188.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One UChain token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. UChain has a total market capitalization of $495,075.00 and approximately $91,188.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UChain has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00391523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.01668789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00229464 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 128.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001716 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,059,823 tokens. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain.

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.