UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 11,958 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $164,063.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,124 shares of company stock valued at $166,066. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. On average, analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/umh-properties-sh-sh-umh-shares-sold-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.