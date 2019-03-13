Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,858,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 447,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Umpqua worth $315,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 12,996.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

