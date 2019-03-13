UniCredit SpA (UCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.11 ($18.74).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

