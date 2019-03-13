UniFirst Corp (UNF) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of UniFirst worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNF stock opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $132.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.04). UniFirst had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $438.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

In other news, VP Cynthia Croatti sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $323,065.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $196,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,651 shares of company stock worth $2,902,322. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

