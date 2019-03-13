Unikoin Gold (UKG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,449.00

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. In the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unikoin Gold has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $8,449.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unikoin Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00384837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.01671193 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00230101 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Token Profile

Unikoin Gold was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,322,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unikoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unikoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.