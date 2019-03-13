Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Cut by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 6,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 410,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,735,000 after buying an additional 39,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,566. The company has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $126.37 and a 12 month high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.39.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

