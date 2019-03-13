United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. United Continental posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of $11.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $12.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. United Continental had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Macquarie set a $111.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Argus began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Continental from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consulta Ltd purchased a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Continental by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 45,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,266. United Continental has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

