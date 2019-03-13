United Services Automobile Association Cuts Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,432,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,101 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Santander lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

ABEV stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,308,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,911,932. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

