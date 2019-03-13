United Services Automobile Association Has $16.33 Million Holdings in General Motors (GM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 1,253,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,203,535. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

In other General Motors news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $339,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

