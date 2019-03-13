United Services Automobile Association Purchases 543,217 Shares of Aramark (ARMK)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1,356.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,217 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.24% of Aramark worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Aramark by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aramark by 236.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aramark from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,914.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $99,875.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,151. Aramark has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Purchases 543,217 Shares of Aramark (ARMK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/united-services-automobile-association-purchases-543217-shares-of-aramark-armk.html.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.