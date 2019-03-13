UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Lessened by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $69,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after buying an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,826,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,459 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,341,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total transaction of $1,333,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,716,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.54. 38,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $287.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

