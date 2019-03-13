Unitil Co. (UTL) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unitil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $810.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.09.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.37%.

UTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

