Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,937 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,013.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

UHS stock opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $109.37 and a one year high of $142.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/universal-health-services-inc-uhs-shares-bought-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.