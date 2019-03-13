Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Insider Jon Springer Sells 7,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

On Monday, February 11th, Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $268,100.00.

On Thursday, January 10th, Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $268,380.00.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4,433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/universal-insurance-holdings-inc-uve-insider-jon-springer-sells-7000-shares.html.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.