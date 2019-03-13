Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) COO Calvin Hollinger Sells 23,813 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $693,672.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

