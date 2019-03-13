Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stake Boosted by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 547.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,535,000 after buying an additional 3,794,451 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 971,424 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,027,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 871,309 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,696,000 after buying an additional 770,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,466,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,266,000 after buying an additional 406,691 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $693,672.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 22,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $672,054.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URBN stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

