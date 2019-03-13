Valeritas (VLRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valeritas in a report on Monday, January 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Valeritas in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.10.

NASDAQ VLRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.97. Valeritas has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valeritas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valeritas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valeritas by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Valeritas by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 166,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valeritas by 730.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 143,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

