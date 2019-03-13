ValuEngine Downgrades LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) to Sell

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LTXB. Stephens set a $39.00 price target on LegacyTexas Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of LTXB opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $201,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brian Mccall sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,140,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,321 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

