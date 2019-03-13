ValuEngine Lowers Daseke (DSKE) to Sell

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSKE. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.22. Daseke has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.14 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Don R. Daseke purchased 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $257,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in Daseke by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.