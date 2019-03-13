ValuEngine Upgrades Plug Power (PLUG) to “Buy”

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.65.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.90. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 170.62% and a negative net margin of 52.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 1,786,566 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 5,486,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 576,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after buying an additional 194,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after buying an additional 194,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 152,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

