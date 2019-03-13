Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 112.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 201,293 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 648,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 192,681 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 327,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,449,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,409,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $463,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 798,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,677. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $853.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.24 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.78%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

