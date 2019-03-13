Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,789 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $376,785,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,690.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,391 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,163,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,584.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,753,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,213,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

MGM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 757,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

