Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,764,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055,682 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $325,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/13/vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-holdings-lifted-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.