Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Position Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5,316.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,585 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 65,332,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,721 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,981,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,338,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,912,000 after purchasing an additional 542,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,712,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,176 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,441,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,828 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524,311. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74.

