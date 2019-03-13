Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,398,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,114,000 after buying an additional 250,831 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,110,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 787,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,206,000 after buying an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $62.19.

