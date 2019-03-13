Vanguard Group Inc Has $5.20 Million Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 1,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.51. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

