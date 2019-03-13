VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (VTWG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VTWG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF stock opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF has a 12 month low of $113.54 and a 12 month high of $143.94.

