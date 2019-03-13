Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Position Cut by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,813,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,359,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

