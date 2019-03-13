Vantage Energy Acquisition (VEAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,291,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the previous session’s volume of 441,630 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vantage Energy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEAC)

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

