VectorAI (VEC2) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $4,342.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VectorAI has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One VectorAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.03410903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.01439590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.03340113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.01333316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00109359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.01314245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00335098 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000364 BTC.

VectorAI (CRYPTO:VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com.

VectorAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

