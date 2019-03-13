Vera Bradley (VRA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $11.18. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 3155029 shares.

The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other news, insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 223,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,532.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $117,910.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 1,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 294.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

