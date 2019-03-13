Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,190,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Verisign by 41,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,763,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,754,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisign by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,286,000 after buying an additional 485,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Verisign by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,286,000 after buying an additional 485,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.48. The company had a trading volume of 595,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.00. Verisign has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $182.41.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.64 million. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

