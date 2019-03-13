Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,949,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,297,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,749,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 2,038,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,175,049. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $237.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

