Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.47

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00012038 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Coinroom and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $22.82 million and $9.22 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.03414751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.01429075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.03306633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.01328222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00109487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.01328131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00328022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 48,579,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Poloniex, QBTC, Bleutrade, Coinroom, YoBit, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

